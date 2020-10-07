Menu
2014 POLAR KRAFT PK Classic 160

0 KM

Details Description

$13,730

+ tax & licensing
$13,730

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 POLAR KRAFT PK Classic 160

2014 POLAR KRAFT PK Classic 160

Aluminum Power Fishing Boat with Trailer

2014 POLAR KRAFT PK Classic 160

Aluminum Power Fishing Boat with Trailer

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,730

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 6042462
  • Stock #: BC0031102
  • VIN: PLR58113A414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Boat
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Polar Kraft PK Classic 160 Aluminum Power Fishing Boat one seat , with Trailer, 60 HP Evinrude E-tech outboard motor, blue exterior, grey interior. Trailer serial number: 45JA2CN13E100031. $13,730.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $14,030.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

