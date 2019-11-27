2014 RAM 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, black interior, cloth. $15,740.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $16,040.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer Additional Features Front side airbag

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Towing Preparation Package

Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

4WD/AWD

Pickup Truck Bed Liner

