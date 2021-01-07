Menu
2014 RAM 1500

89,480 KM

$27,640

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

89,480KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6381966
  • Stock #: BC0033324
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LTXES260159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,480 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab SWB 4WD, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, usb, aux, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, grey exterior, grey interior, cloth..(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $27,640.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $27,940.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

