2014 RAM 1500

$38,950 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 2 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7488411

7488411 Stock #: BC0034030

BC0034030 VIN: 1C6RR7WT0ES189601

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 122,277 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Safety Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Convenience tilt steering Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Receiver Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Mechanical full size spare tire Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Locking Differential Cargo Area Cover ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Driver Power Seat Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Navigation Aid Front Cooled Seat Automatic Load-Leveling Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate Genuine wood trim 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Pickup Truck Bed Liner Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.