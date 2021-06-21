Menu
2014 RAM 1500

122,277 KM

Details Description Features

$38,950

+ tax & licensing
$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Limited Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

2014 RAM 1500

Limited Crew Cab Short Box 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

122,277KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7488411
  Stock #: BC0034030
  VIN: 1C6RR7WT0ES189601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,277 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM 1500 Limited Crew Cab Short Box 4WD, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, backup camera, usb, aux, heated seats, ac seats, heated steering wheel, powered seats, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather. $38,950.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $39,300.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
full size spare tire
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Cargo Area Cover
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Genuine wood trim
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

