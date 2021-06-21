+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2014 RAM 1500 Limited Crew Cab Short Box 4WD, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, backup camera, usb, aux, heated seats, ac seats, heated steering wheel, powered seats, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather. $38,950.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $39,300.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
