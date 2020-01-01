Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 2500

130,571 KM

Details Description Features

$33,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 2500

2014 RAM 2500

Laramie Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 2500

Laramie Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 6291288
  2. 6291288
  3. 6291288
  4. 6291288
  5. 6291288
  6. 6291288
  7. 6291288
  8. 6291288
  9. 6291288
  10. 6291288
  11. 6291288
  12. 6291288
  13. 6291288
  14. 6291288
  15. 6291288
  16. 6291288
  17. 6291288
  18. 6291288
  19. 6291288
  20. 6291288
  21. 6291288
  22. 6291288
  23. 6291288
  24. 6291288
  25. 6291288
  26. 6291288
  27. 6291288
  28. 6291288
  29. 6291288
  30. 6291288
  31. 6291288
  32. 6291288
  33. 6291288
  34. 6291288
  35. 6291288
  36. 6291288
  37. 6291288
  38. 6291288
  39. 6291288
  40. 6291288
  41. 6291288
  42. 6291288
  43. 6291288
  44. 6291288
  45. 6291288
  46. 6291288
  47. 6291288
  48. 6291288
  49. 6291288
  50. 6291288
Contact Seller

$33,810

+ taxes & licensing

130,571KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6291288
  • Stock #: BC0033256
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FJ5EG308618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,571 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM 2500 Laramie Crew Cab SWB 4WD, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, backup camera, sd card, usb, aux, heated seats, powered seats, memory seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather. $33,810.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $34,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
adjustable foot pedals
Cargo Area Cover
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Passenger Power Seat
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2010 Chevrolet Expre...
 285,646 KM
$9,620 + tax & lic
2016 Smart fortwo Pa...
 57,600 KM
$7,310 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 130,802 KM
$13,580 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory