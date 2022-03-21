Menu
2014 RAM 2500

63,084 KM

Details

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-338-5868

2014 RAM 2500

2014 RAM 2500

4WD Crew Cab SXT Crew Cab Diesel

2014 RAM 2500

4WD Crew Cab SXT Crew Cab Diesel

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-338-5868

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

63,084KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8818307
  • Stock #: 261294
  • VIN: 3C6UR5CL2EG261294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261294
  • Mileage 63,084 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2014 RAM 2500 SXT Crew Cab Diesel

Granite Crystal Metallic
68rfe Transmission
Parking Sensors
Tow Package

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales or call us at 604-338-5868 for a great buying experience. Financing and leasing options are available on approved credit. Please ask us for complete details. Documentation fee $395.00. Dealer #8902

Vehicle History Report and Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!

Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC
(604) 338−5868
Monday - Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: By Appointments Only

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

