2014 RAM 3500

Flat Deck 9.5 foot 4WD

2014 RAM 3500

Flat Deck 9.5 foot 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$22,510

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,415KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4617639
  • Stock #: BC0032193
  • VIN: 3C7WR9CJ3EG295268
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2014 RAM 3500 Flat Deck 9.5 foot 4WD, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior. Decal Expiry Date 31 Dec 2020 (This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $22,510.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $22,810.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Driver Power Seat
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

