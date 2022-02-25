Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 3500

208,130 KM

Details Description Features

$36,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 3500

2014 RAM 3500

9 Foot Flat Deck Crew Cab 4WD With Winch Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 3500

9 Foot Flat Deck Crew Cab 4WD With Winch Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8406543
  2. 8406543
  3. 8406543
  4. 8406543
  5. 8406543
  6. 8406543
  7. 8406543
  8. 8406543
  9. 8406543
  10. 8406543
  11. 8406543
  12. 8406543
  13. 8406543
  14. 8406543
  15. 8406543
  16. 8406543
  17. 8406543
  18. 8406543
  19. 8406543
  20. 8406543
  21. 8406543
  22. 8406543
  23. 8406543
  24. 8406543
  25. 8406543
  26. 8406543
  27. 8406543
  28. 8406543
  29. 8406543
  30. 8406543
  31. 8406543
  32. 8406543
  33. 8406543
  34. 8406543
  35. 8406543
  36. 8406543
  37. 8406543
  38. 8406543
  39. 8406543
  40. 8406543
  41. 8406543
  42. 8406543
  43. 8406543
  44. 8406543
  45. 8406543
  46. 8406543
  47. 8406543
  48. 8406543
  49. 8406543
  50. 8406543
Contact Seller

$36,850

+ taxes & licensing

208,130KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8406543
  • Stock #: BC0034768
  • VIN: 3C63R3GLXEG223368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,130 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM 3500 9 Foot Flat Deck Crew Cab 4WD With Winch Diesel, 6.7L L6 OHV 24V TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $36,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $37,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Cover
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2016 RAM 1500 SLT QU...
 257,254 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Impreza ...
 30,548 KM
$27,750 + tax & lic
2002 Kenworth T300 1...
 398,376 KM
$17,000 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory