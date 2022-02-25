$36,850+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 3500
9 Foot Flat Deck Crew Cab 4WD With Winch Diesel
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$36,850
- Listing ID: 8406543
- Stock #: BC0034768
- VIN: 3C63R3GLXEG223368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,130 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 RAM 3500 9 Foot Flat Deck Crew Cab 4WD With Winch Diesel, 6.7L L6 OHV 24V TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $36,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $37,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
