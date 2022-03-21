$19,810+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2014 RAM 3500
Crew Cab 8 foot box 4WD
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$19,810
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8960611
- Stock #: BC0035130
- VIN: 3C63R3GJ4EG268370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,668 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 RAM 3500 Crew Cab 8 foot Box 4WD, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, gray interior, cloth. $19,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $20,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
