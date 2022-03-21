Menu
2014 RAM 3500

212,668 KM

$19,810

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 RAM 3500

2014 RAM 3500

Crew Cab 8 foot box 4WD

2014 RAM 3500

Crew Cab 8 foot box 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

212,668KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8960611
  • Stock #: BC0035130
  • VIN: 3C63R3GJ4EG268370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,668 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM 3500 Crew Cab 8 foot Box 4WD, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, gray interior, cloth. $19,810.00 plus $350 processing fee, $20,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Cover
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

