2014 RAM Cargo Van

178,669 KM

$9,750

+ tax & licensing
$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 RAM Cargo Van

2014 RAM Cargo Van

with Bulkhead Divider and Rear Shelving

2014 RAM Cargo Van

with Bulkhead Divider and Rear Shelving

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

178,669KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7245128
  • Stock #: BC0033906
  • VIN: 2C4JRGAG6ER283449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 178,669 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM Cargo Van with Bulkhead Divider and Rear Shelving, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $9,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $10,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Leather Steering Wheel
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

