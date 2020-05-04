Menu
2014 RAM ProMaster

3500 High Roof Tradesman 159-in. Wheel Base Cargo Van

2014 RAM ProMaster

3500 High Roof Tradesman 159-in. Wheel Base Cargo Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,730

+ taxes & licensing

  • 233,461KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4954620
  • Stock #: BC0032588
  • VIN: 3C6URVHG8EE123816
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2014 RAM Promaster 3500 High Roof Tradesman 159-in. Wheel Base Cargo Van, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, backup camera, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, gray interior.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $18,730.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $19,030.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • full size spare tire
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Navigation Aid
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

