2014 RAM ProMaster

73,924 KM

$31,510

+ tax & licensing
$31,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2014 RAM ProMaster

2014 RAM ProMaster

2500 High Roof Cargo Van With Rear Shelving 136-inch WheelBase Diesel

2014 RAM ProMaster

2500 High Roof Cargo Van With Rear Shelving 136-inch WheelBase Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$31,510

+ taxes & licensing

73,924KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9494938
  Stock #: BC0035545
  VIN: 3C6TRVCD0EE125259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 73,924 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM Promaster 2500 High Roof Cargo Van With Rear Shelving 136-inch WheelBase Diesel, 3.0L L4 DIESEL engine, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $31,510.00 plus $350 processing fee, $31,860.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
AM/FM Radio
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

