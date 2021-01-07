2014 Snake River Trailer Tandem Axle Dump Trailer

+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2014 Snake River Trailer, GVWR 6350 KG (14000 lbs), high Side , 9 feet total height, 8.5 feet total width, 14 feet box length, 19 feet total length, black exterior. Removal and disposal/recycling of the contents in the trailer are the responsibility of the purchaser. $9,000.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $9,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
