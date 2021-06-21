+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
The 2014 Subaru Legacy offers the all-weather/all-road versatility of its SUV siblings while adding even more distance on the competition with a light and rigid platform, a 2.5L 4-Cylinder engine that pushes out 173hp and 174lb-ft of toque, a comfortable yet sporty suspension system and a huge list of safety systems. The interior design features class-leading passenger space, good ergonomics, and higher-grade materials and finishes. With the Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD, you will be able to drive in the Vancouver Winters with no worries AT ALL! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
