$28,830+ taxes & licensing
2014 TENNANT S30
Enclosed Cab Industrial Sweeper
2014 TENNANT S30
Enclosed Cab Industrial Sweeper
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$28,830
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Tennant S30 is a propane-powered industrial sweeper equipped with an automatic transmission and designed for both indoor and outdoor cleaning applications. Suitable for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, parking structures, distribution centers, and commercial properties, the S30 is capable of sweeping both wet and dry debris, ranging from fine cement dust to heavier material.
The machine features a HEPA filtration system, variable brush and vacuum speeds, and a ThermoSentry heat sensor to support efficient operation in a variety of environments. The enclosed operator's cab is equipped with air conditioning and heat for year-round comfort.
The sweeper offers a cleaning path of up to 80 inches (2,032 mm), a 45-inch main brush, 26-inch side brushes, and a 14.0 cubic foot (395 L) hopper. Estimated productivity is up to 281,600 square feet (26,010 m²) per hour. Overall dimensions are approximately 103 inches long, 69 inches wide (with brushes), and 83 inches high.
Finished in blue with a black vinyl interior, this Tennant S30 provides a commercial sweeping platform suited for industrial, municipal, and facility maintenance applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $28,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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