2014 Tesla Model S

118,300 KM

Details

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Tesla Model S

12487567

2014 Tesla Model S

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,300KM
VIN 5YJSA1H29EFP64665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA64665
  • Mileage 118,300 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2014 Tesla Model S