Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 4718529
  2. 4718529
  3. 4718529
  4. 4718529
  5. 4718529
  6. 4718529
  7. 4718529
  8. 4718529
  9. 4718529
  10. 4718529
  11. 4718529
  12. 4718529
  13. 4718529
  14. 4718529
  15. 4718529
  16. 4718529
  17. 4718529
  18. 4718529
  19. 4718529
  20. 4718529
Contact Seller

$35,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,800KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4718529
  • Stock #: AI4481A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JRXE5152557
Exterior Colour
Barcelona Red Met
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and dealer-serviced 2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! With ridiculously low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a near-perfect accident history, this 4Runner SR5 B Package comes complete with a power sunroof, navigation, and seating for 7! To truly witness the impeccable condition this legendary Japanese-built SUV has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2017 Volkswagen Beet...
 10,640 KM
$17,676 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 51,110 KM
$33,381 + tax & lic
2015 BMW i3 w/ Range...
 57,311 KM
$26,328 + tax & lic
OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Send A Message