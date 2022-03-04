Menu
2014 Toyota Prius

121,487 KM

$18,994

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

121,487KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8572940
  • Stock #: AI6245B
  • VIN: JTDKDTB33E1558688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 121,487 KM

