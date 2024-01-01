Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota RAV4

116,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
116,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3DFREV2EW132298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2020 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 22,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan 5,450 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i 75,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota RAV4