+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
+ taxes & licensing
Reliability is a word Toyota takes seriously and it shows in many automotive review sites. Spacious, comfortable and easy to drive, the 2014 Toyota RAV4 is good choice for a small-to-midsize crossover SUV. It runs on a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 179 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. Features included are full power accessories, AC, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth connectivity, auxiliary audio jack, and MUCH more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4