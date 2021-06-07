Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota RAV4

90,900 KM

Details Description Features

$20,394

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota RAV4

2014 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota RAV4

AWD LIMITED

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7260182
  2. 7260182
  3. 7260182
  4. 7260182
Contact Seller

$20,394

+ taxes & licensing

90,900KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7260182
  • Stock #: P4833
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV2EW145956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 90,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Reliability is a word Toyota takes seriously and it shows in many automotive review sites. Spacious, comfortable and easy to drive, the 2014 Toyota RAV4 is good choice for a small-to-midsize crossover SUV. It runs on a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 179 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. Features included are full power accessories, AC, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, Bluetooth connectivity, auxiliary audio jack, and MUCH more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PAINT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Te...
 29,093 KM
$41,590 + tax & lic
2019 Audi RS 5 2.9T ...
 11,360 KM
$85,689 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Te...
 43,400 KM
$40,689 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory