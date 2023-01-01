Menu
2014 Toyota Sienna

70,343 KM

Details

$31,087

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen

XLE AWD 7-pass V6 6A

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$31,087

+ taxes & licensing

70,343KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637750
  • VIN: 5TDDK3DC8ES085787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,343 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

