Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Tacoma

155,784 KM

Details

$29,744

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,744

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Tacoma

2014 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Dbl Cab V6 6M

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Dbl Cab V6 6M

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$29,744

+ taxes & licensing

155,784KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8995675
  • Stock #: 18UTNA97109
  • VIN: 5TFLU4EN5EX097109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 18UTNA97109
  • Mileage 155,784 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2014 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 155,784 KM
$29,744 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 23,276 KM
$29,794 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Pass...
 39,546 KM
$28,811 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory