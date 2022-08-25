$29,744+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,744
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2014 Toyota Tacoma
2014 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Dbl Cab V6 6M
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$29,744
+ taxes & licensing
155,784KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8995675
- Stock #: 18UTNA97109
- VIN: 5TFLU4EN5EX097109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 18UTNA97109
- Mileage 155,784 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4