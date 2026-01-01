$9,710+ taxes & licensing
2014 Vermeer Corporation Sweep Stump Cutter Grinder
KOHLER ENGINE
2014 Vermeer Corporation Sweep Stump Cutter Grinder
KOHLER ENGINE
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$9,710
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Commercial
- Stock # BC0039034
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Vermeer SC30TX is a compact, walk-behind track stump grinder. Primarily used by rental yards and landscaping crews, it is most famous for its narrow footprint (just 35 inches wide) that allows it to slip through standard backyard gates.Key Specs & FeaturesEngine: 25 hp Kohler gas motorDrive System: Hydrostatic track driveCutting Depth: ~12 inches below groundCutter System: Yellow Jacket cutter system for extended pocket/tooth lifeSmartSweep: Equipped with Vermeer's exclusive auto-sweep/SmartSweep technology, which automatically adjusts the sweep rate of the cutter wheel to prevent engine lugging and reduce drivetrain wear. $9,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $10,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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