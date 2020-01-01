Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 1.8T 6sp at w/ Tip

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 1.8T 6sp at w/ Tip

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$13,474

  • 33,975KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4405095
  • Stock #: AI4287A
  • VIN: 3VWD07AJ9EM304088
Black
Titan Black - Sienna Clth
Sedan
Gasoline
Automatic

This immaculately-kept locally-owned and dealer-serviced 1-owner Certified Pre-Owned x-lease 2014 Jetta Comfortline has been maintained in exceptional condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a near-perfect accident history, this Comfortline Jetta comes complete with the Rear View Camera! As a Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this 2014 Jetta qualifies for a 2 year/40,000 kms extension to the factory comprehensive warranty at an additional cost! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

