2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$8,680

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,145KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4917030
  • Stock #: BC0032568
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ6EM313302
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2014 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, back up camera, heated seats, blue exterior, gray interior, cloth. $8,680.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $8,980.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

