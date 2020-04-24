2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Convenience Tilt Steering Column

tilt steering Windows rear window defogger Additional Features Telescopic steering column

Front side airbag

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Heated Exterior Mirror

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Electronic Brake Assistance

Vehicle Stability Control System

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.