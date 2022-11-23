Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

112,426 KM

$14,321

+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline 1.8T 6sp at w/Tip

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline 1.8T 6sp at w/Tip

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

112,426KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9432393
  • Stock #: 18UBNA05438
  • VIN: 3VWL07AJXEM305438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 112,426 KM

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

