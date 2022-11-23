2014 Volkswagen Jetta

$14,321 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 4 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9432393

9432393 Stock #: 18UBNA05438

18UBNA05438 VIN: 3VWL07AJXEM305438

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Titan Black - Vienna Lthr

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18UBNA05438

Mileage 112,426 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.