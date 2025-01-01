$16,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 6sp at Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,200KM
VIN WVGJV3AX0EW044969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UIAA44969
- Mileage 139,200 KM
