2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

134,400 KM

$14,394

+ tax & licensing
Trendline 6sp

Trendline 6sp

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

134,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7754967
  • VIN: WVGKV3AX7EW518596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepper Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black - Pakata Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 134,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare 6sp manual! The 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is a great crossover SUV that is backed by German engineering. With the 2.0L 4 Cylinder engine pushing out 200hp, the Tiguan will get up and go in a hurry. Being a SUV, the Tiguan also has great leg room for all five people that can be seated in the vehicle. Its smaller size compared to other SUVs makes maneuvering through narrow city streets and busy parking lots a breeze. This one is equipped with heated and powered mirrors, sunroof, powered drivers side seat, Bluetooth, A/C, and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Convenience Package for FWD

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

