2014 Yamaha Grizzly 700

5,361 KM

$6,250

+ tax & licensing
$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

PRX95L ATV

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$6,250

+ taxes & licensing

5,361KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7840047
  Stock #: BC0034036
  VIN: 5Y4AM52W1EA300243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BC0034036
  • Mileage 5,361 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Yamaha PR95L ATV, 686cc liquid-cooled with fan, four-stroke, SOHC, power steering, fuel injection, Warn winch, tow hitch, four valves, Five-speed sequential gearbox with a single-speed reverse; multi-plate wet-clutch. Green exterior, black interior. 395 Hours. $6,250.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $6,600.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hitch Receiver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

