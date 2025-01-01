2015 Acura TLX

$20,970+ taxes & licensing
3.5L SH-AWD w/Elite Pkg
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$20,970
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 104,479 KM
Vehicle Description
-104,518km -3.5L V6 engine -9-speed automatic transmission -Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) -LED headlights and taillights -Leather-trimmed interior -Power-adjustable heated front seats with memory settings -Dual-zone automatic climate control -Backup camera -AcuraWatch safety suite (includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control) -Push-button start with smart entry Documentation fee $998
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
604-525-4667