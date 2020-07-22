Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 ARCTIC CAT Side By Side

1,364 KM

Details Description

$11,960

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,960

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2015 ARCTIC CAT Side By Side

2015 ARCTIC CAT Side By Side

Prowler XT 700 with Dump Box 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2015 ARCTIC CAT Side By Side

Prowler XT 700 with Dump Box 4x4

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 5619195
  2. 5619195
  3. 5619195
  4. 5619195
  5. 5619195
  6. 5619195
  7. 5619195
  8. 5619195
  9. 5619195
  10. 5619195
  11. 5619195
  12. 5619195
  13. 5619195
  14. 5619195
  15. 5619195
  16. 5619195
  17. 5619195
  18. 5619195
  19. 5619195
  20. 5619195
  21. 5619195
  22. 5619195
  23. 5619195
  24. 5619195
  25. 5619195
  26. 5619195
  27. 5619195
  28. 5619195
  29. 5619195
  30. 5619195
  31. 5619195
  32. 5619195
  33. 5619195
  34. 5619195
  35. 5619195
  36. 5619195
  37. 5619195
  38. 5619195
  39. 5619195
  40. 5619195
  41. 5619195
  42. 5619195
  43. 5619195
  44. 5619195
  45. 5619195
  46. 5619195
  47. 5619195
  48. 5619195
  49. 5619195
  50. 5619195
Contact Seller

$11,960

+ taxes & licensing

1,364KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5619195
  • Stock #: BC0031208
  • VIN: 4UF15MPV3FT307483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0031208
  • Mileage 1,364 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Arctic Cat Side By Side Prowler XT 700 4x4, 189 hours, 1364 km lifted, warn winch, lifted , 26 x11 R 14 euro tech tires , mag wheels, red exterior, black interior, vinyl. $11,960.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $12,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2014 GMC Savana G350...
 97,888 KM
$25,810 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 4,336 KM
$29,740 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 80,047 KM
$29,700 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory