2015 Audi A3
2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Used
56,100KM
VIN WAUKFRFFXF1060424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA60424
- Mileage 56,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Without Front License Plate Holder
S Line Sport Package (Offered From CW 22/14 Production)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
