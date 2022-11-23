$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi A3
2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
82,950KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9357157
- Stock #: 8UTNA16681
- VIN: WAUFFRFF2F1116681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Titanium Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA16681
- Mileage 82,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Front license plate frame
LED Lighting Package
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4