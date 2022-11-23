Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Audi A3

82,950 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2015 Audi A3

2015 Audi A3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi A3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9357157
  2. 9357157
  3. 9357157
  4. 9357157
  5. 9357157
  6. 9357157
  7. 9357157
  8. 9357157
  9. 9357157
  10. 9357157
  11. 9357157
  12. 9357157
  13. 9357157
  14. 9357157
  15. 9357157
  16. 9357157
  17. 9357157
  18. 9357157
  19. 9357157
  20. 9357157
  21. 9357157
  22. 9357157
  23. 9357157
  24. 9357157
  25. 9357157
  26. 9357157
  27. 9357157
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,950KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9357157
  • Stock #: 8UTNA16681
  • VIN: WAUFFRFF2F1116681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Titanium Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA16681
  • Mileage 82,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Front license plate frame
LED Lighting Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2021 Audi SQ7 4.0T q...
 60,800 KM
$86,888 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GX F...
 39,950 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2019 BMW M5 Competit...
 56,650 KM
$95,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory