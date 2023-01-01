Menu
2015 Audi A3

32,350 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Audi A3

2015 Audi A3

2.0 TDI Progressiv FWD 6sp S tronic

2015 Audi A3

2.0 TDI Progressiv FWD 6sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

32,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9710596
  • Stock #: 8UBNA37010
  • VIN: WAUCJRFF7F1037010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lotus Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA37010
  • Mileage 32,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
Front license plate frame
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

