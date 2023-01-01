$23,999+ tax & licensing
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2015 Audi A3
2.0 TDI Progressiv FWD 6sp S tronic
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
32,350KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9710596
- Stock #: 8UBNA37010
- VIN: WAUCJRFF7F1037010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lotus Grey Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 32,350 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
Front license plate frame
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4