Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2015 Audi A4

45,950 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A4

2.0T Technik plus quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2015 Audi A4

2.0T Technik plus quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,950KM
Used
VIN WAUKFCFL5FN035636

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,950 KM

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Audi A4