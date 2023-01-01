Menu
2015 Audi A4

120,700 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Audi A4

2015 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2015 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

120,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9460261
  • Stock #: 8UIAA30741
  • VIN: WAUBFCFLXFN030741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UIAA30741
  • Mileage 120,700 KM

Vehicle Features

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

