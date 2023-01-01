Menu
2015 Audi A4

87,900 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Allroad 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Allroad 2.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

87,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9551032
  • Stock #: 8UTNA66402
  • VIN: WA1VFCFL1FA066402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Chestnut Brown
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 87,900 KM

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

