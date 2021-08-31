Menu
2015 Audi Q5

68,100 KM

Details Description

$26,295

+ tax & licensing
$26,295

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Audi Q5

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$26,295

+ taxes & licensing

68,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7811001
  • Stock #: P5117A
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP9FA074855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5117A
  • Mileage 68,100 KM

Vehicle Description

With unrivaled craftsmanship and unparalleled style, the 2015 Audi Q5 is creating a class all its own. When you sit in a Q5, you can immediately notice it classic styling, lovingly-made cabin and abundance of features - everything you would want in your SUV. It's powered by a 2.0L engine that produces 220 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque with quattro All Wheel Drive. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

