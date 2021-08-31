2015 Audi Q5

+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
If you're looking for a luxury crossover SUV with the power of a sport sedan, the 2015 Audi SQ5 is the way to go. It is strong, athletic and loaded with all the features you want. It boasts a 3.0L supercharged 6 cylinder engine that produces 354 horsepower and 346 lb-ft of torque. Navigation Package, and Bang & Olufsen Speakers included! Other Technik features are sport seats, power tailgate, Audi Drive Select, panoramic glass roof, heated seats, Audi side assist, head light washers, Bluetooth Interface, and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
