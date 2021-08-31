Menu
2015 Audi Q5

81,300 KM

Details Description

$33,394

$33,394 + tax & licensing
$33,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Audi Q5

2015 Audi Q5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2015 Audi Q5

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$33,394

+ taxes & licensing

81,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7865352
  Stock #: P5124A
  VIN: WA1LGCFP1FA044360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5124A
  • Mileage 81,300 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a luxury crossover SUV with the power of a sport sedan, the 2015 Audi SQ5 is the way to go. It is strong, athletic and loaded with all the features you want. It boasts a 3.0L supercharged 6 cylinder engine that produces 354 horsepower and 346 lb-ft of torque. Navigation Package, and Bang & Olufsen Speakers included! Other Technik features are sport seats, power tailgate, Audi Drive Select, panoramic glass roof, heated seats, Audi side assist, head light washers, Bluetooth Interface, and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

