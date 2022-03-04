$30,356+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q5
2.0T Technik qtro 8sp Tip
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
- Listing ID: 8639927
- Stock #: Q57309A
- VIN: WA1WFCFP6FA111695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 96,200 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE! Want a premium sport sedan but need a compact SUV for its versatility? Look no further than the 2015 Audi Q5, equipped with Navigation, rear-view camera, panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, heated seats with memory setting, Bluetooth connectivity, dual climate control, a high-quality 10 speaker sound system and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
