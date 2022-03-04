Menu
2015 Audi Q5

96,200 KM

Details Description Features

$30,356

+ tax & licensing
$30,356

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 Audi Q5

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik qtro 8sp Tip

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik qtro 8sp Tip

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$30,356

+ taxes & licensing

96,200KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8639927
  Stock #: Q57309A
  VIN: WA1WFCFP6FA111695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q57309A
  • Mileage 96,200 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE! Want a premium sport sedan but need a compact SUV for its versatility? Look no further than the 2015 Audi Q5, equipped with Navigation, rear-view camera, panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, heated seats with memory setting, Bluetooth connectivity, dual climate control, a high-quality 10 speaker sound system and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package

