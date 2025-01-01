Menu
2015 Audi Q7

49,300 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12106855

2015 Audi Q7

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,300KM
VIN WA1CGCFE2FD013888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orca Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA13888
  • Mileage 49,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Seat and Sky Package
Towing Package up to 6,600 lbs w/ 7-Pin Adaptor
20inch 5-Spoke V Design Alloy Wheels w/ 275/45 All Season Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

