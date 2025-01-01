$24,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi Q7
3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,300KM
VIN WA1CGCFE2FD013888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orca Black Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA13888
- Mileage 49,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
NAVIGATION PACKAGE
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Seat and Sky Package
Towing Package up to 6,600 lbs w/ 7-Pin Adaptor
20inch 5-Spoke V Design Alloy Wheels w/ 275/45 All Season Tires
