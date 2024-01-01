$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Audi S3
2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp S tronic
2015 Audi S3
2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,900KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WAUBFRFF0F1134286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
- Interior Colour Magma Red/Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA34286
- Mileage 77,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Convenience
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
19inch 5-Parallel Spoke S Design Wheels w/ 235/35 R19 Performance Tires
Audi Magnetic Ride
LED Lighting Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2017 Audi A4 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S tronic 21,200 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
2021 Audi SQ5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 21,550 KM $56,888 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q5 3.0 TDI Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 212,300 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2015 Audi S3