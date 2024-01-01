Menu
2015 Audi S3

77,900 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2.0T Progressiv quattro 6sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

77,900KM
Used
VIN WAUBFRFF0F1134286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Magma Red/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA34286
  • Mileage 77,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
19inch 5-Parallel Spoke S Design Wheels w/ 235/35 R19 Performance Tires
Audi Magnetic Ride
LED Lighting Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

2015 Audi S3