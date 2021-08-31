Menu
2015 BMW 328

89,600 KM

$21,394

+ tax & licensing
$21,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 BMW 328

2015 BMW 328

xDrive Sedan M Sport Line

2015 BMW 328

xDrive Sedan M Sport Line

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$21,394

+ taxes & licensing

89,600KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7754958
  • Stock #: Q52345A
  • VIN: WBA3B3G54FNT18349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q52345A
  • Mileage 89,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 BMW 328i features xDrive AWD system, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and a sport-tuned suspension. The 328i is no slouch with its peppy 4-cyclinder turbocharged engine producing 240 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Some notable features on this particular 328i include bluetooth connectivity, Harmon Kardon surround-sound, navigation and eight-way power adjustable front seats. Take the 328i on your next trip to Whistler with confidence from the xDrive system or pack in the family and head out on the open road. Whatever your lifestyle is, the BMW 328i xDrive will fit right in. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

