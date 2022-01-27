$28,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2015 BMW 335i
2015 BMW 335i
xDrive Sedan
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
128,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8156554
- Stock #: S47319A
- VIN: WBA3B9C57FF588999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # S47319A
- Mileage 128,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4