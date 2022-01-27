Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW 335i

128,400 KM

Details Description

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2015 BMW 335i

2015 BMW 335i

xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW 335i

xDrive Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8156554
  2. 8156554
  3. 8156554
  4. 8156554
  5. 8156554
  6. 8156554
  7. 8156554
  8. 8156554
  9. 8156554
  10. 8156554
Contact Seller

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

128,400KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8156554
  • Stock #: S47319A
  • VIN: WBA3B9C57FF588999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # S47319A
  • Mileage 128,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi Q8 3.0T Te...
 46,900 KM
$82,995 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 53,700 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2010 Audi A5 2.0T Pr...
 133,800 KM
$13,295 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory