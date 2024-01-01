$18,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 BMW 428i
xDrive Coupe
2015 BMW 428i
xDrive Coupe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,100KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBA3N5C57FK198489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Melbourne Red Met
- Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr w/Exclusive Stitching
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA98489
- Mileage 123,100 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2024 Audi RS 4 Q8 TFSI quattro 19,750 KM $144,555 + tax & lic
2010 Audi A4 2.0T Std 6sp Tip qtro Wgn 76,400 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip 89,400 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2015 BMW 428i