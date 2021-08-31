Menu
2015 BMW 435i

111,100 KM

Details Description

$30,295

+ tax & licensing
$30,295

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 BMW 435i

2015 BMW 435i

xDrive Gran Coupe

2015 BMW 435i

xDrive Gran Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$30,295

+ taxes & licensing

111,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8048812
  • Stock #: RS61258A
  • VIN: WBA4B3C52FD669700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RS61258A
  • Mileage 111,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

