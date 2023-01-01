Menu
2015 BMW 650i

75,550 KM

Details

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 BMW 650i

2015 BMW 650i

xDrive Coupe

2015 BMW 650i

xDrive Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9764908
  • Stock #: 8UTNA25271
  • VIN: WBAYM1C56FD325271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA25271
  • Mileage 75,550 KM

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

