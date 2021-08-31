Menu
2015 BMW X1

67,000 KM

$21,394

+ tax & licensing
$21,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2015 BMW X1

2015 BMW X1

xDrive28i

2015 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$21,394

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7754961
  • Stock #: P5105
  • VIN: WBAVL1C55FVY32503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5105
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Technology Package, Premium Package, Rear View Camera, and Electric Seats w/ Driver Memory included! The 2015 BMW X1 has the practicality and power of a full size SUV, but its smaller size makes maneuvering through narrow city streets and busy parking lots a breeze. The low load floor and large cargo volume are perfect for any hauling duty you need it for. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder provides ample power for a vehicle of this size. Fully equipped with Bluetooth, navigation, and much more, this X1 will make your daily car rides practical and luxurious. Come take it for a test drive TODAY! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Rear View Camera
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Jet Black
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
Electric Seats w/ Driver Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

