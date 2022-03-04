$27,500+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
- Listing ID: 8499269
- Stock #: BC0034840
- VIN: WBAVL1C50FVY40248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,548 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, heated seats, bluetooth, usb, backup camera, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, silver exterior, black interior, leather. $27,500.00 plus $350 processing fee, $27,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
