Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW X1

72,548 KM

Details Description Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X1

2015 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8499269
  2. 8499269
  3. 8499269
  4. 8499269
  5. 8499269
  6. 8499269
  7. 8499269
  8. 8499269
  9. 8499269
  10. 8499269
  11. 8499269
  12. 8499269
  13. 8499269
  14. 8499269
  15. 8499269
  16. 8499269
  17. 8499269
  18. 8499269
  19. 8499269
  20. 8499269
  21. 8499269
  22. 8499269
  23. 8499269
  24. 8499269
  25. 8499269
  26. 8499269
  27. 8499269
  28. 8499269
  29. 8499269
  30. 8499269
  31. 8499269
  32. 8499269
  33. 8499269
  34. 8499269
  35. 8499269
  36. 8499269
  37. 8499269
  38. 8499269
  39. 8499269
  40. 8499269
  41. 8499269
  42. 8499269
  43. 8499269
  44. 8499269
  45. 8499269
  46. 8499269
  47. 8499269
  48. 8499269
  49. 8499269
  50. 8499269
Contact Seller

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

72,548KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8499269
  • Stock #: BC0034840
  • VIN: WBAVL1C50FVY40248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,548 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, heated seats, bluetooth, usb, backup camera, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, silver exterior, black interior, leather. $27,500.00 plus $350 processing fee, $27,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Rain Sensing Wipers
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 72,548 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Econoline ...
 124,981 KM
$39,810 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan GT-R Coupe
 98,025 KM
$69,770 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory