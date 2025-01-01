Menu
2015 BMW X4

83,700 KM

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X4

xDrive35i

12137766

2015 BMW X4

xDrive35i

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,700KM
VIN 5UXXW5C54F0E87537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Oyster Nevada Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA87537
  • Mileage 83,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Alpine White
Oyster Nevada Leather

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

2015 BMW X4